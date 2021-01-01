Woman shot and killed while driving a SUV in St. Louis County on New Year’s Eve

A police tape marks the perimeter of a crime scene where a man was killed by gun fire in downtown Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 21, 2019. – Violence in Mexico, besieged by bloodthirsty drug cartels that also engage in fuel theft, extortion and kidnapping, reached a new record during the first quarter of 2019 with 8,493 murders, according to official figures released on the weekend of April 20-21. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. – A woman driving a SUV hit several vehicles in a north St. Louis County neighborhood before being struck and killed by gunfire on New Year’s Eve. The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Shepley Drive at around 10:00 pm. Investigators determined that the woman was driving a red GMC eastbound on Shepley Drive when she struck a black sedan. She then drifted into the westbound lanes and hit a white sedan and a SUV.

Police say, “At some point, the victim was struck by gunfire coming from an unknown location.” It is not clear if the woman was struck by gunfire before or during the traffic accidents.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Her identity has not yet been released by police.

The driver of a SUV struck by the woman has minor injuries.

Do you have any information to share with investigators? Call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).