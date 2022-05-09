ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after someone shot a woman Monday at O’Fallon Park in north St. Louis.

Investigators say the victim is conscious and breathing after she was shot in the back. It happened at O’Fallon Park, which is located in the 700 block of East Taylor Avenue.

Police are working to gather information on what led up to the incident. Investigators have not yet released any names in the investigation. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.

Additional details are limited. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.