Woman shot at when pulling over for possibly hitting car

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot when she pulled over after she believed she had hit a sedan Friday night.

Police said the victim was driving northbound on Pennsylvania and turned eastbound onto West Courtois when she thought she hit the sedan. “The sedan then came to a stop and she observed the suspect exit the sedan and fire shots at her vehicle,” police said.

The woman was grazed by the bullet on her side. She declined medical treatment.

