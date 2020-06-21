Breaking News
Woman shot in the back in Hamilton Heights

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot in the back Sunday at 3:53 p.m.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Temple Place in Hamilton Heights. When they got to the scene the woman was conscious and breathing.

