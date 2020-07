ST. LOUIS – A 20-year-old woman was shot in the face Friday night at 9:20 p.m.

Police said there were two other victims, a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl who were hit in the face with a gun. Investigators said all three victims were involved in an altercation with three other women in the 900 Block of Manhattan Place.

The 20-year-old woman is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.