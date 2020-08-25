Woman shot in the face in north St. Louis Tuesday morning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Granville place at around 7:00 a.m. The woman was found shot in her face. Police said she was conscious and breathing when they arrived.

There is no suspect information available.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News