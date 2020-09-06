Woman shot in the neck while driving on West Florissant Saturday

ST. LOUIS – One woman was shot in the neck while driving on West Florissant Avenue Saturday at 5:17 p.m.

Police said they found two women in a car at the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard. A 62-year-old woman was shot in the neck, the other woman was not injured.

The victims told police “they heard gunfire in the area.” They then saw the “front windshield of their vehicle pop and a projectile enter.”

EMS took the 62-year-old woman to the hospital where she was listed in serious/stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.