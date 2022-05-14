ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city homicide detectives have launched an investigation into a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis.

Investigators say a 16-year-old girl was shot around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of Minnesota Avenue. She was rushed to the hospital, but later died from her injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time. This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

NOTE: Police initially informed FOX2 the victim was in her 60s. The victim is a 16-year-old girl. The story has been corrected.