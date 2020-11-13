Woman shot twice in the legs

ST. LOUIS – A woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the legs Friday at about 1:15 a.m.
Police said the shooting happened at I-44 Eastbound and Vandeventer. The woman was conscious and breathing.
The FOX 2 Nissan Rogue Runner was there at the scene.
