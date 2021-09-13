Woman shot, two others safe following 10-hour Arnold standoff

ARNOLD, Mo.– A nearly 10-hour standoff is over with a man allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the chest and holding her hostage. Police say the suspect is also in custody.

Police say the suspect was inside the house with three women and describe the incident as a domestic situation. Police were called to the home on Adayah Drive off Miller Road for a disturbance.

“This could have gone a whole lot worse, one person injured not seriously injured, she will have to deal with this the rest of her life, mental and emotional, but no loss of life,” said Grant Bissell, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.

Bommarito Automotive Group Skyfox captured video of the suspect being taken into custody but his face is blurred since charges have not been filed yet.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says when their deputies got to the scene they heard gunshots and believed someone in the home was firing at the officers. No deputies were hit.

SWAT Team members from both Jefferson and St. Louis Counties were called to the scene to help with the hours-long negotiations.

Police say the 41-year-old woman was shot by a man with whom she had a past relationship. Police say the man then held the woman hostage for hours.

Police say the victim’s 79-year-old grandmother was also in the house but was not hurt. She escaped after the shooting.

Just before noon, the suspected shooter surrendered after a SWAT Team member used one flashbang.

A third woman who was hiding in the house was able to leave the house after the suspect was taken into custody.

There were tense moments for neighbors.

“We have a safe neighborhood so nothing like this ever happens here. It’s scary and jarring,” said Kim Davis, a resident.