ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot in the arm Saturday at 2:30 p.m. while riding in a car from Goodfellow Boulevard to the intersection of Riverview Boulevard and McLaran Avenue.

Police said the woman heard gunshots around her during the car ride when she realized she was hit.

She is listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.