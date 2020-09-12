Woman shot while driving on I-70 West

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot in the stomach Saturday at 2:43 a.m. while driving on I-70 West.

Police said “a dark SUV drove alongside her and began firing shots.”

She is listed in stable condition.

