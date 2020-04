Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - Police in the metro-east are investigating a stabbing where two people were wounded Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, a woman was stabbed multiple times in the face after a domestic dispute around 12:30 a.m. in East St. Louis.

The suspect also allegedly stabbed another man at the scene. Both victims were taken to the hospital and being treated for their injuries.

There is no word on an arrest at this time.

