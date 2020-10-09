Woman struck and killed by car in Oakville

OAKVILLE, Mo. – A woman is dead after being hit by a car Friday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, they received a call around 8:20 a.m. about a vehicle accident at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Greymonte Estates Drive.

When police arrived, they found a woman approximately 46-years-old, hit by a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the woman exited her Toyota Sequoia on Telegraph road and was standing on the roadway.

A 38-year-old man driving a Honda Accord going northbound struck and killed the woman.

Police say the woman had three kids in her car. The kids ranged from 10 to 15-years-old.

They were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The man has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say he is cooperating with the investigation.

The accident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, Crime Scene Unit, and Accident Reconstruction Team.

If you have any information about the incident, call St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.