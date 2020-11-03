Elderly woman struck, killed outside of Affton polling place

AFFTON, Mo. – A person was struck and killed at an Affton polling location Tuesday Morning.

St. Louis County Police department said an elderly woman, approximately 85-years-old, was hit by a vehicle while crossing the roadway outside of The Affton White-Rodgers Community Center just after 6 a.m.

The community center served as a polling location for election day.

According to police, the elderly woman was walking westbound across the roadway when she was struck by a 26-year-old woman driving a Honda Accord that was traveling southbound.

Police say life-saving treatment was performed on the elderly woman and she was transported to a local hospital where she died.

The driver stayed on the scene.

Traffic continues to be restricted in the 9800 block of Mackenzie Road.

FOX2 will provide updates as they become available.