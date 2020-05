ST. LOUS- Police are investigating after a woman was shot late Thursday night.

According to police, the woman was shot in her side along North Florissant Avenue near north 20th Street shortly before midnight.

She was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. No additional details are available at this time.

3000 block of N. Florissant

Adult female shot in the side, conscious and breathing. No suspect description at this time.