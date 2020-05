ST. LOUIS – A woman is hospitalized after being thrown from her car overnight in downtown St. Louis.

According to police, two vehicles collided around midnight at North 4th Street and Washington Avenue. The woman then was ejected from her vehicle. She was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No word on the condition of the other driver. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash.

