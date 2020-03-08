Woman who tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus is sister of Villa Duchesne student, School to close on Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Sunday Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill said both schools will be closed Monday, March 9th, after St. Louis County health officials notified the schools that the St. Louis County woman identified as being infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus was the older sister to a student at Villa Duchesene. Both of the schools are independent Catholic schools in Frontenac. Villa is an all-girls school for grades 7 through 12, and Oak Hill is a coed preschool through 6 grades.

In a statement released by the schools on Sunday, the school leaders say they are cooperating with St. Louis County Department of Public Health to mitigate risk and maintain a safe environment for students, staff and the public. Saturday, a St. Louis County woman was confirmed to be as Missouri’s first reported case of having the coronavirus, now known as COVID-19.

The schools also sent out a notice to the parents of students at the schools stating that two members of the family had attended a school dance Saturday night. The statement further said the two family members left the dance once they were informed that their daughter had been diagnosed with COVID-19.



During a Saturday press conference held in Clayton at the St. Louis County Executive’s Office, Governor Mike Parson, and County Executive Sam Page confirmed the state’s first case, and that state health officials were waiting for further confirmation from the CDC (Center for Disease Control) in Atlanta for additional confirmation. County Executive Sam Page said that the woman in her 20s was a student at an out of state college and had been in Italy studying abroad.

Officials here have said the woman contacted the St. Louis County coronavirus hotline this past Friday about her illness and was directed to go to Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur for testing. After being evaluated in an isolated room at the hospital, she was discharged after it was determined she did not need to be hospitalized. Health officials informed her and her family would have to self-quarantine at their home.

Currently, the U.S. confirms around 500 cases of COVID-19, and the Italian government has locked down most of northern Italy, closing schools and placing travel restrictions on millions of people trying to stop the spread of the virus.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page discusses Missouri’s first case of COVID-19 during a press conference in Ballwin, Missouri on Sunday, March 8, 2020. The case had been confirmed when a woman had traveled from Italy to Chicago then onto St. Louis via Amtrack. When she became ill, the 20-year-old woman began quarantining herself after testing positive for the virus. The family, including parents and siblings were ordered to quarantine. It was discovered on 3/8/2020 that the father went to a father-daughter dance with a sibling. The St. Louis County Health Department has down the school for 3/9/2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Spring Schmidt, Co-Director of the St. Louis County Health Department makes remarks regarding Missouri’s first case of COVID-19 as St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page looks on, during a press conference in Ballwin, Missouri on Sunday, March 8, 2020. The case had been confirmed when a woman had traveled from Italy to Chicago then onto St. Louis via Amtrack. When she became ill, the 20-year-old woman began quarantining herself after testing positive for the virus. The family, including parents and siblings were ordered to quarantine. It was discovered on 3/8/2020 that the father went to a father-daughter dance with a sibling. The St. Louis County Health Department has down the school for 3/9/2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page discusses Missouri’s first case of COVID-19 during a press conference in Ballwin, Missouri on Sunday, March 8, 2020. The case had been confirmed when a woman had traveled from Italy to Chicago then onto St. Louis via Amtrack. When she became ill, the 20-year-old woman began quarantining herself after testing positive for the virus. The family, including parents and siblings were ordered to quarantine. It was discovered on 3/8/2020 that the father went to a father-daughter dance with a sibling. The St. Louis County Health Department has down the school for 3/9/2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI