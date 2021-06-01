Woman’s body found at missing Jefferson County man’s home – Suspect dies in shootout

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – An investigation to find a missing Jefferson County man led police to the body of an unidentified woman. A man is also dead after shooting at SWAT Team members trying to search the missing man’s last known address.

Jerry Crew

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detectives were assigned to help in a missing person case because there was suspicion that he may be a victim of foul play. Jerry Crew, 36, of Cedar Hill was last seen on April 21, 2021.

A tip helped investigators get a search warrant for Crew’s last known address on May 28, 2021. He lived in a home in the 8500 block of Lake Drive in Cedar Hill.

Police say Anthony Legens, 36, was considered a suspect in at least one recent missing person investigation. He has a lengthy criminal history and was at the Lake Drive property during the time the SWAT Team conducted their search.

The SWAT Team was on scene gathering intelligence for a period of time without Legens’ knowledge. When he noticed SWAT and sheriff’s deputies, he began shooting at officers.

Legens was killed during the exchange of gunfire at around 10:45 pm. The SWAT Team member’s injuries were not life-threatening but he was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery.

A woman’s body was found on the property. The Medical Examiner’s office is working to make a positive identification. Investigators were unable to find any trace of Jerry Crew.

Anthony Legens

Investigators finished searching the home Monday. They found more drugs and firearms inside the residence.

Jerry Crew is still considered missing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 636-797-5515.