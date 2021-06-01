Woman’s body found at missing Jefferson County man’s home – Suspect dies in shootout

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – An investigation to find a missing Jefferson County man led police to the body of an unidentified woman. A man is also dead after shooting at SWAT Team members trying to search the missing man’s last known address.

Jerry Crew

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detectives were assigned to help in a missing person case because there was suspicion that he may be a victim of foul play. Jerry Crew, 36, of Cedar Hill was last seen on April 21, 2021.

A tip helped investigators get a search warrant for Crew’s last known address on May 28, 2021. He lived in a home in the 8500 block of Lake Drive in Cedar Hill.

Police say Anthony Legens, 36, was considered a suspect in at least one recent missing person investigation. He has a lengthy criminal history and was at the Lake Drive property during the time the SWAT Team conducted their search.

The SWAT Team was on scene gathering intelligence for a period of time without Legens’ knowledge. When he noticed SWAT and sheriff’s deputies, he began shooting at officers.

Legens was killed during the exchange of gunfire at around 10:45 pm. The SWAT Team member’s injuries were not life-threatening but he was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery.

A woman’s body was found on the property. The Medical Examiner’s office is working to make a positive identification. Investigators were unable to find any trace of Jerry Crew.

Anthony Legens

Investigators finished searching the home Monday. They found more drugs and firearms inside the residence.

Jerry Crew is still considered missing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 636-797-5515.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News