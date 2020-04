EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Illinois State Police say a body was found at around 8:00 am in the creek near 79th St. at St. Clair Ave. The woman’s body was in the water.

An autopsy on the body will be handled by investigators with Illinois State Police. Police have not yet identified the victim. This case is still under investigation.

Anyone who has any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the ISP at 618-571-4124 or STL Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477.