Woman’s body found outside in historic St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A woman’s body was found outside a building at Second Street and Morgan at around 3:00 am today. St. Charles Police are investigating the death as suspicious. They have not yet determined how the woman in her 30s died.
Police vehicles are still on the scene. There are several police vehicles at the address and crime scene tape is up around the building.
This is a developing story and details are still coming into our newsroom. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter is headed to the scene. Refresh this page for the latest updates or watch FOX 2 news online or on-air.