Woman’s body found with an infant in a Spanish Lake parked vehicle

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – Police found the body of a woman ar around 7:30 am today. She was found in a parked vehicle with at least one gunshot wound at the 1600 block of Claudine Drive. An infant was also discovered in the vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The infant appears to be uninjured but was taken to a hospital for a routine examination. It is not clear if the child has been reunited with family members.

St. Louis County Police say that the investigation into this fatal shooting remains very active. Call the police at 636-529-8210 if you have any information. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).