Women’s group organizes movement to support businesses being hit economically by the COVID-19 outbreak

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI - A local group called the Women’s Creative says in light of events canceling and businesses facing a dip in revenue from people staying at home, has organized a movement around #314TOGETHER.

The group is encouraging businesses to use that hashtag to share how people can buy from them online or support them in the near future.

There is also a Facebook Group where businesses can share how St. Louis buys from them and show support.

The group ID ask to share, post, mention and write about it.