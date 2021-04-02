Wood River woman missing since Monday after leaving Casino Queen

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – A Wood River woman has been missing since Monday.

Natalie Mercer Hicks, 50, was last seen on surveillance footage getting on the MetroLink next to the Casino Queen in East. St. Louis Monday at 9:37 a.m. The footage showed her going west into St. Louis City. Hicks was at the Casino Queen with her half-sister before she wandered off.

She hasn’t been heard from since.

There was a possible sighting of her in Granite City, Illinois on Thursday.

Hicks has early onset dementia.

Hicks is 5’5″ and weights approximately 150 pounds. She has brown eyes with blondish/red hair. Both of her ears are pierced. At the time she went missing she was wearing a grey and white striped hoodie, blue jeans and Ugg boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the East ST. Louis Police Department at 618-482-6742.