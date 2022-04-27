ST. LOUIS – There could be traffic trouble Wednesday heading into Illinois on the Poplar Street Bridge due to the scheduled closure of multiple eastbound lanes going into East St. Louis.

IDOT is in charge of this project and their officials said the lane closures will likely happen around the area where the split happens on the bridge. That’s where you can either go south on Route 3 or stay on 55/64 into East St. Louis. IDOT says the center three lanes on 55/64 going into East St. Louis are slated to close for repairs Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The closures are needed so crews can replace the attenuator and perform deck repairs on the bridge structure. The attenuator is the crash barrier that sits where the split happens. An IDOT worker said the attenuator was hit recently in a crash. Full ramp access will be available throughout this project.

IDOT officials are warning drivers to expect delays and allow for extra time in this area. They are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes if possible to get into Illinois.