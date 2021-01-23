Worker, boyfriend charged with day care bomb threats

ST. LOUIS – Mardi Gras events have been moved online for 2021 to protect the public health and adhere to the latest federal, state, and local authorities.

Mardi Gras began on January 6th and will run until February 16th. Saturday, January 23rd, students and adults can participate in the virtual Shoebox Float Parade that begins at 10 a.m. You’ll want a pen and paper to draw along with an artist and see shoebox float creations.