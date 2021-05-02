Worker shortage may keep some restaurants from fully reopening

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, Mo. – Restaurants and bars in St. Louis County and City can fully reopen to 100% and stay open until their normal closing times. However, some businesses say they won’t be able to adopt those changes because they don’t have enough workers.

Tomorrow morning, St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page are expected to announce new health orders that loosen restrictions for restaurants and bars.

Some restaurant workers in the Central West End say they already don’t have enough staff for the reduced capacity and hours so they won’t be able to fully reopen despite the new health orders.

“We already have tables we could be seating but we physically don’t have the staff to serve these people,” said one worker at the Drunken Fish.

Workers also are saying it’s harder work now because so many people left the industry.

These are the changes that are expected to be announced:

1. All businesses will be able to operate at 100% capacity as long as they adhere to CDC distancing and masking guidelines

2. St. Louis City and County will align masking mandates to CDC guidelines

3. Going forward, all St. Louis City and County public health orders will be aligned to be the same

4. Bars and restaurants will be allowed to stay open to their normal closing hour. In St. Louis City, bars will be able to stay open until 1:30 AM or 3:00 AM depending on their license. Bars must still adhere to CDC distancing and masking guidelines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News