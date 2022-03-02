Workers in downtown St. Louis worry about effects of MLB lockout

ST. LOUIS — The lack of an agreement between Major League Baseball owners and players is leading to economic concerns for some downtown workers. The concerns come as frustrations mount.

Some workers in the hospitality industry say just as they’re trying to bounce back from the economic hardships due to COVID, the lockout brings with it renewed concerns about the financial impact the labor dispute will have.

“It’s extremely heartless and insensitive, in my view, that the owners and players couldn’t come together, because you’re hurting all these other people,” said Patrick Rishe, director of the Sports Business Program at Washington University in St. Louis.

One downtown hotel worker told FOX 2 bookings are already down for next month because of uncertainty over whether the St. Louis Cardinals home opener will take place. One downtown bartender predicts workers will be losing shifts if an agreement is not reached soon.

“Every night that there’s not a game, we’re all losing money down here,” she said.

Major League Baseball announced earlier this week that the first two series of the season will be canceled. The St. Louis Cardinals home opener, which some consider an unofficial holiday for the city, is scheduled to take place on April 7 but the labor dispute would need to end soon.

Rishe believes the lockout is only worsening a problem Major League Baseball has with younger fans.

“The NFL and NBA have lapped baseball in terms of national popularity,” said Rishe. “This is just a really ugly time for Major League Baseball.”

Rishe said it’s difficult to put a dollar figure on how much the impact will be felt. He said tax revenue will be lost if more games are canceled and pointed out fans routinely travel from beyond the St. Louis region to attend Cardinals games at Busch Stadium.