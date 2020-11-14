Workout warriors prepare for new COVID-19 restrictions on gyms and colder weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Beginning November 17, St. Louis county gyms will need to operate under new COVID-19 mitigation restrictions. All businesses, including gyms, will need to operate at 25 percent of a maximum capacity allowed under fire codes.

That, along with colder weather in November than in the earlier (and warmer) months of the pandemic, means it could be a little more challenging to get exercise.

At least one gym owner said it was too early to gauge customer reaction, but we caught up with several people out at Forest Park to find out their plans to get through it.

