World Bird Sanctuary loses another bald eagle to lead poisoning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A rescued bald eagle at the World Bird Sanctuary has died. The rescue rehabilitation center had been taking care of the eagle since Saturday, March 13.

The Dupont Reservation Conservation found the eagle showing symptoms of lead poisoning and took it to the World Bird Sanctuary treatment. The bird’s lead level was higher than their machine’s reading threshold. X-rays found nine lead fragments in the bird’s stomach.

“A normal level is less than 5 micrograms per deciliter,” said Kira Klebe, the director of Rescue & Rehabilitation. “His levels were something above 65 micrograms per deciliter of lead. The fragments that we found in his digestive track had recently been eaten which caused a rapid spike in lead levels which is probably why he passed away so quickly.”

Since 2018, the sanctuary has received 36 bald eagles where 11 came in exclusively because of lead poisoning, and six had lead poisoning in addition to their other injuries.

Klebe says the center is currently treating a bird from Columbia Bottom Conservation Area whose levels are also above normal.

“He is alert, however, he is dehydrated, too weak to move,” she said. “Once he is stable we will get some x-rays to see if we can see any lead in his digestive track.”

As a reminder, Keble says Bald Eagles are scavengers. They will scavenge whatever they can find in the wild and a lot of this ends up being discarded gut piles from animals that have just died.

Keble says that hunters aren’t targeting eagles but the birds are still indirectly affected when they consume animals shot with lead bullets.

The World Bird Sanctuary encourages responsible hunting to make every attempt to minimize the use of lead shots.

“Copper bullets can be purchased online but are more expensive and difficult to find in stores”, she said.

Additionally, Klebe says when fishing, find lead-free alternatives for traditional sinkers and tackle.

World Eagle Day

March 21st

10:00 am – 4:00 pm at World Bird Sanctuary

Cost: $8/car donation for entry; $10/adult & $5/child fee for the additional show

Children 4 and under are free.

