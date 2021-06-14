World Blood Donor Day Monday encourages people to donate

ST. LOUIS – Monday is World Blood Donor Day and blood donations are in critical need right now across the region and nationally.

ImpactLife is a provider to hospitals across the St. Louis region. The group says during the first week of June, the lowest number in donations were seen. They said it is partially due to blood drive cancellations and the Memorial Day weekend.

They are encouraging folks to use World Blood Donor Day as an opportunity to donate blood at a center near them by visiting bloodcenter.org.