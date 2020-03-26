World Martial Arts Academy offering virtual lessons for students at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, MO - Athletes who are serious about their sport are going to have to find new ways to sharpen their skills from home. World Martial Arts Academy in Hazelwood is using technology to ensure students are doing just that.

"One of the best resources that we have now is using technology, and the situation now has kinda pushed us in that direction," said Greg Dickerson, black belt master, and owner of World Martial Arts Academy.

"We've had to switch to an online format to make sure that we are still touching base with our students, making sure that they're getting the same level of high-quality training that they can come to expect from our facility."

World Martial Arts is usually packed in the evenings with about 50 to 60 students for a class, is until the ‘stay at home’ order due to COVID-19 was issued. Despite the challenges at hand, Master Dickerson did not want his student's hard work waste. So, he started doing one on one private sessions and full class training online.

"About 10 or 15 minutes before we have a class about to start, they receive a message and they are able to click on a link that takes them directly to ZOOM either on their phone, tablet or through their computer in order for them to join the class that's starting," said Dickerson.



Students who do not have access to zoom or a camera feed can still stay involved. Master Dickerson created an online curriculum that is open to the public. Students can view the workout and train in their homes. It's a great way to keep the kids active.

World Martial Arts Academy is offering 30 days free all-access training to new students. If you're looking to keep your child occupied at home all you have to do is call.