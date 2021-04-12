World Naked Bike Ride returns to St. Louis streets in 2021

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The 13th annual World Naked Bike Ride will return to the streets of St. Louis. The organization has announced the date of the ride. It will take place on August 28, 2021. The ride was suspended in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Riders will meet at 4:00 pm in The Grove neighborhood of St. Louis. The ride starts at 6:00 pm and the party lasts all night. Routes for the ride have not yet been announced.
The ride is intended to promote a positive body image, alternative forms of transportation, as well as cyclists’ rights. Riders are encouraged to go “as bare as they dare.” World Naked Bike Rides have occurred in at least 20 countries.