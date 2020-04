ALTON, Ill. - The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will host another a food giveaway Friday for families in need during the pandemic.

The event will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Alton Farmer's Market on Landmark Boulevard. This will be the fourth week in a row for the drive-thru giveaway of food and toiletries. They expect to serve 1,700 families in need.