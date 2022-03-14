World’s longest car breaks world record

ST. LOUIS – The world’s longest car broke its old record, measuring now more than 100 feet long.



The restored limousine, better known as “The American Dream”, built in 1986, first measured 60 feet long. The iconic car ended up in a warehouse in new jersey for several years, becoming deteriorated, but after being sold in 2019 the world’s longest car was restored to it’s former glory.



It has a few upgrades like a swimming pool and even a putting green.



If you want to see the car in person it can be found on display at a car museum in Florida.