Worried about COVID and voting? Missourians can vote in-person weeks before an election

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Are you concerned about sending an absentee ballot by mail? Do you think lines will be too long at your polling place? There is an easy way to vote in person several weeks before elections in the state of Missouri. All you need to do is go to your local Board Of Elections office.

Voters can vote “absentee in-person” at the Board of Elections six weeks before an election. If you would like to vote in this year’s Presidential election then you can vote as early as September 22, 2020. You do not need to ask for an absentee ballot before you arrive and there is no need for a notary.

You will need to bring some form of identification to vote in person at the Board of Elections. This includes one of the following items: A state ID like a driver’s license, passport, voter ID card, utility bill with your name or address, military ID, or school ID.

Voters will need to sign a form indicating why they are requesting an absentee ballot. Then you are clear to vote.

You can also bring an absentee ballot that was sent to your home to the Board of Elections. This will allow you to cast your vote in person if you can’t find a notary or don’t want to send your ballot through the mail.

You will need to vote at your local Board of Election. Check this list offered by the Missouri Secretary of State’s office to see where your local Board of Election location is.

Regional Board of Elections locations:

St. Louis City: 300 N Tucker Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63101

St. Louis County: 725 Northwest Plaza Dr. St. Ann, MO 63074

St. Charles County: 397 Turner Blvd. St. Peters, MO 63376

Jefferson County: 729 Maple St. Hillsboro, MO 63050