Worried about the pandemic? Ask Dr. Garza a question here

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force leader Dr. Alex Garza will be on FOX 2 news tonight. He is answering your questions about COVID-19 trends in the St. Louis region. Many people are wondering what to do during the holidays or if there will be more health restrictions coming for schools, businesses, and travel.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page and Mayor Lyda Krewson said on Monday that more restrictions may be coming if COVID-19 trends do not change course soon. The COVID-19 hospitalization figures in the St. Louis region are now some of the worst we have seen so far during the pandemic. Several St. Louis area hospitals are now halting non-vital surgeries and procedures as part of an effort to save bed space for COVID-19 patients.

The head of the Pandemic Task Force, Dr. Alex Garza, says at this point the virus is winning the battle. Garza is warning that we could see shelter in place orders if we don’t get the spread of the virus under control.

