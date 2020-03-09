Worry over coronavirus has people wondering about protection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Worry over the coronavirus continues after St. Louis County sees its first case.

We're still waiting on full confirmation from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), but preliminary test shows a woman in her 20s from St. Louis County testing positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

She returned from Italy and after developing a fever and breathing issues she went to a local hospital.

According to the CDC, those are common symptoms of COVID-19.

They say person-to-person transmissions are believed to occur when an infected person coughs or sneezes and the virus may be able to live on surfaces, namely metal, glass or plastic, for up to nine day if it behaves like other varieties of the coronavirus.

The CDC is giving these suggestions to help prevent the spread of COVID- 19, and the same goes for many other illnesses.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a least 20 seconds. If that's not available, they say hand sanitizer is the next best option if it contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

They also say avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, and close contact with sick people.

The World Health Organization is also re-iterating the importance of hand washing and suggests doing so before eating and after handling things like money and packages.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Church has some suggestions of their own.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis is offering parishioners the option of: not shaking hands during the ‘sign of peace’, not drinking from the chalice, and receiving the eucharist in your hands instead of directly in your mouth.

Health officials say medical masks will not prevent you from getting the coronavirus. The only one that may be more effective is the N95 respirator, but it needs to be fitted correctly.

If you have more questions about the coronavirus St. Louis County has set up a website stlcorona.com and the health department has hotline that can be reached at 314-615-2660.