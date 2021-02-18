Would you ski down the St. Louis Arch stairs? Dave did.

ST. LOUIS – A man named Dave went skiing down the snowy Arch stairs Monday night.
The person filming is heard in the video saying, “I like this guy.” Another voice is heard saying, “I love this guy.”
Most St. Louisans head to Art Hill to go sledding when the area sees a snowstorm, but not Dave. Dave trekked up the snow-covered stairs of the Arch with his skis and poles in his hands. When he got to the top he clicked his skis in place and began down the stairs.
Dave almost fell at one point, but he was able to catch himself and went smoothly down the rest of the Arch stairs.