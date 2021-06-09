Wrestling returns to The Chase Park Plaza this August after 37 years

ST. LOUIS – The Chase Park Plaza is the place again for wrestling!

“Wrestling at The Chase” is making a return after 37 years.

This event is sure to bring back a lot of memories for people.

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is going to bring four nights of professional wrestling to The Chase from August 28 until August 31.

The events will be held in the Khorassan Ballroom just like it was in the past.

The August series will include the first-ever all-women’s wrestling pay-per-view event. It will also include an event called NWA 73 which will celebrate the alliance’s 73rd anniversary.

The NWA was a big part of wrestling at The Chase in the past.

Billy Corgan was among those who made the announcement Tuesday night about bringing wrestling back to the Central West End.

Corgan is the head of the NWA and also the former lead singer of the rock group The Smashing Pumpkins.

Corgan is the head of the NWA and also the former lead singer of the rock group The Smashing Pumpkins.

Wrestling at The Chase was a staple on KPLR 11 from 1959 until 1983. Lots of people will surely be excited to see it come back again even if it’s just for a few nights.