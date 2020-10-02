WWII vet remains found during Stanley Cup finals, now laid to rest

ST. LOUIS – For the third time in about two weeks, the remains of a long lost soldier have come home to the St. Louis area.

U.S. Marines carried fallen soldier Sgt. Jerome B. Morris as he was laid to rest Friday afternoon at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Alice Juenger, Morris’ sister-in-law said, “It’s just like yesterday. All this today brought back memories.”

The 22-year-old marine came to his final resting place after being killed in battle Nov. 22, 1943.

His unit, 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, fought in the Battle of Tarawa in the South Pacific.

Friday afternoon, under cloudy skies the sound of a 21 gun salute went up in the air for Morris whose remains were once declared non-recoverable in 1949.

“Oh, he was wonderful person, sweet and honorable,” Juenger said. “To me, he was one of the nicest young men I could have ever met and something like this, he deserved it.”

The proper burial is due to the efforts of U.S. Marines and the non-profit History Flight who worked with the military testing lab in Hawaii.

Jordan Windish, osteoarcheologist with History Flight said their main operation is in Tarawa recovering the remains of marines from 1943.

“It’s very cool because I was working on the row and there were 33 individuals that were buried in this row, so Sgt. Morris was about halfway through and I’m the one that found the first bones and recovered him,” Windish said. “While the Blues were in the Stanley Cup, the next day Sgt. Morris was lifted from the ground of Tarawa.”

Jennifer Ozimkiewicz, the granddaughter of Morris reflects on how the family found out about her grandfather.

“They contacted my father a year ago. My father is 77, he was six months old when my grandfather passed away, so he never got to meet his father,” Ozimkiewicz said. “It was just surprising to him and emotional to know that he was able to come home.”

“This was closure for the family, and I think for him,” Juenger said.