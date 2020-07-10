Wyoming sides with Arch, Peabody in coal joint venture case

CASPER, Wyo. – The state of Wyoming is siding with two major coal companies as U.S. regulators try to block their efforts to merge operations in the nation’s top coal-producing region.

Arch Resources and Peabody Energy, both based in St. Louis, have five mines in northeastern Wyoming.

Deputy Attorney General James Kaste filed “friend-of-the-court” documents Tuesday in federal court in St. Louis. He said the benefits of the regional merger would outweigh any anti-competitive effects. The companies say it would save them $120 million a year.

Federal Trade Commission officials say it could stifle competition and increase coal prices.