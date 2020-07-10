Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,051 deaths/ 25,999 cases IL: 7,119 deaths/ 150,450 cases.
Live Now
Charlie Daniel’s funeral underway in Nashville

Wyoming sides with Arch, Peabody in coal joint venture case

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CASPER, Wyo. – The state of Wyoming is siding with two major coal companies as U.S. regulators try to block their efforts to merge operations in the nation’s top coal-producing region.

Arch Resources and Peabody Energy, both based in St. Louis, have five mines in northeastern Wyoming.

Deputy Attorney General James Kaste filed  “friend-of-the-court” documents Tuesday in federal court in St. Louis. He said the benefits of the regional merger would outweigh any anti-competitive effects. The companies say it would save them $120 million a year.

Federal Trade Commission officials say it could stifle competition and increase coal prices.

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News