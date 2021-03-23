Xavier Pinson transferring from Missouri

ST. LOUIS—The University of Missouri was already expecting to lose a large chunk of experience from the team that just finished the season with Saturday’s loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in the NCAA tournament. None of the five seniors who have an extra year of eligibility have said publicly that they intend to return next season. The team appears set to lose another key piece, as guard Xavier Pinson has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Pinson took to Instagram to thank the school and fans.

“Mizzou, words couldn’t thank you enough. I’m just a kid from the west side of Chicago, Illinois and the fans we had accepted me with open arms. Happy I can say I spent 3 years at this AWESOME university and I can wait to see what the future holds,” he wrote.

Pinson averaged 13.6 points and 2.9 assists for the Tigers in 2020-2021 after having something of a breakout season in 2019-20 when he averaged 11 points. His play down the stretch this season had been inconsistent and in the waning moments of Saturday’s loss, Pinson was on the bench in favor of Dru Buggs.

If all the seniors depart and Pinson stays in the portal, the only returning players for next season with starting experience would be Kobe Brown and Javon Pickett.

The NCAA is widely expected to pass legislation allowing athletes a one-time transfer option without having to sit out a year. Pinson would have two years of eligibility remaining.