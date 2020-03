De’Mornay Pierson-El #15 of the St. Louis Battlehawks scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Seattle Dragons during their XFL game at the Dome at America’s Center on February 29, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas /Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The XFL announced this afternoon its plans to cancel the remainder of its inagural season. The 10-week regular season had been slated to run through April 12, followed by two weeks of playoffs.

The St. Louis Battlehawks had been playing in front of large crowds at The Dome. The XFL is promising to return to play in 2021.

XFL commissioner and president sent this letter out to fans today.