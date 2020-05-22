Yellowstone visitor injured in bison attack two days after park reopens

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (NEXSTAR) – A bison at the newly reopened Yellowstone National Park knocked a female visitor to the ground, injuring her Wednesday, according to park officials.

The attack happened in the Old Faithful Upper Geyser Basin.

The visitor got too close to the animal, according to a news release from the park, and was less than 25 yards away when the bison attacked her. She was treated at the scene for unspecified injuries and declined transport to a medical facility, park officials said.

The incident is the first case of a bison injuring a visitor this year.

On Monday, Yellowstone National Park opened two of five entrances. The park estimates that over the past three days there has been less than 20 percent of the normal May traffic volume when all five entrances are open.

Park officials added this reminder in the news release:

Animals in Yellowstone National Park are wild and unpredictable. When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.

Read more about safety in the park, including how to behave around wildlife – go.nps.gov/yellsafety