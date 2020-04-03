Yes, your trash will still be picked up – But, yard waste may wait

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A robocall went out to area Waste Management customers today. It informed them that there was going to be a disruption in their yard waste service. FOX 2 has received many calls from viewers who may have been confused by the call. Don’t worry, your trash will still be picked up.

A statement posted to the top of the utility’s website says:

“We are currently maintaining trash and recycling collection and disposal operations, although some services in limited areas are impacted.” Waste Management

Garbage collection is considered an essential service and will continue through disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

This message is posted to Waste Management’s Missouri alerts page. The same message is posted to the Illinois alerts page:

At Waste Management, we are committed to putting people first. As we continue to provide our critical solid waste and recycling collection, disposal, and processing services, the health and safety of our employees, customers and communities will remain our highest priority. In response to the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and other relevant federal, state and local agencies and experts, we are taking steps to help prevent the spread of the virus. At this time, recovery of any bulk items has been suspended until further notice. We greatly appreciate your understanding of this evolving situation and apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you for continuing to be the best part of Waste Management. Waste Management Alerts

— Waste Management (@WasteManagement) March 17, 2020