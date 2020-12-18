‘You can actually catch your breath’ Athletes rave about new COVID masks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A local company that makes masks for athletes to wear during games donated them to several Marquette Mustangs basketball players. Comfy-Foam Masks are intended to help stop the spread of COVID-19 while keeping players focused on the game.

“Better than any other mask I have tried,” said Reagan Burroughs. “You can actually catch your breath while wearing them.”

The masks are intended to be disposable but can be cleaned and reused for a limited number of times. They can also be customized with logos for teams and businesses.