You can get paid $1,000 to binge-watch road trip movies

Taking an old fashion holiday road trip is like many other holiday traditions lost to COVID-19 for families across the U.S. But one company is offering a way for you to enjoy a ton of road trips without leaving the comfort of your couch!

Empire Covers is looking for someone to binge-watch some of the most classic road trip movies. The participant will be rewarded with a $1,000 cash prize.

If chosen, the movie-viewer will pick eight movies from the below list and fill out a digital worksheet as they binge. The company is also asking them to chronicle their binge-watching journey on Facebook and Twitter.

List of movies to choose from:

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Dumb and Dumber

Little Miss Sunshine

Mad Max: Fury Road

Blues Brothers

Almost Famous

Thelma and Louise

Cannonball Run

Rain Man

Midnight Run

Zombieland

Easy Rider

Smokey and the Bandit

Borat

Green Book

It Happened One Night

“The ideal candidate will have a love for both movies and road trips, a fun and engaging writing style, and strong attention to detail,” said Empire Covers.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old. The application deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 15.

For more information and application details click here.