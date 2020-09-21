You can start voting by absentee ballot in Missouri tomorrow; other voting deadlines

ST. LOUIS- If you would like to vote in this year’s Presidential election then you can vote as early as September 22, 2020. That’s when you can start voting “absentee in-person” at the Board of Elections.

You do not need to ask for an absentee ballot before you arrive and there is no need for a notary.

You will need to bring some form of identification to vote in person at the Board of Elections. This includes one of the following items: A state ID like a driver’s license, passport, voter ID card, utility bill with your name or address, military ID, or school ID.

Voters will need to sign a form indicating why they are requesting an absentee ballot. Then you are clear to vote.

That’s only one way you can vote. Here is a breakdown from the Missouri Secretary of State about the different types of voting allowed this year and important deadlines.

If you are using a mail-in ballot, it must be returned through the United States Postal Service (USPS). The USPS is delivering mailers to help voters with the process.

The mailer says “If you plan to vote by mail, plan ahead” and there is information on the back to help if you decide to vote by mail.

The USPS has an entire section devoted to the election on its website.

Here are some frequently asked questions on its website:

Q: How much postage do I need to mail my ballot?

A: Unless your state or local election officials provide you with a prepaid return envelope, you must make sure appropriate postage is affixed to your return ballot envelope. To help voters, the Postal Service requires election officials to inform voters of the amount of First-Class™ postage required to return their ballots. Not only does federal law require proper postage, but it also helps ensure timely processing and delivery by the Postal Service.

Q: Should I drop my ballot off in a USPS collection box?

A: You can. Be sure to check collection times posted on collection boxes and at Post Office™ locations and retail facilities. Also be mindful of when mail is delivered and picked up at your residential mailbox. Ballots deposited after the collection time won’t be picked up, or postmarked, until the following business day. Voters should also be aware of mail collection times and practices if ballots are deposited in an office or residential mailroom.

Helpful links: