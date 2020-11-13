‘You go, girl!’ History-making Ferguson mayor responds to Kamala Harris’s achievement

FERGUSON, MO – JUNE 17: Ferguson Mayor, Ella Jones gives her inauguration speech during the mayoral inauguration ceremony at the Urban League Empowerment Center on June 17, 2020 in Ferguson, Missouri. Ella Jones becomes the city’s first African-American Mayor in it’s 165-year history. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

FERGUSON, Mo. – Ella Jones, Ferguson’s first Black and first female mayor in history, said she stayed awake for two days anxiously waiting for the 2020 presidential election to be called.

With a down to earth demeanor, Jones shared how her daughter told her she looked tired, and she responded, “I’m not going to sleep until they call this race!”

The moment Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, took to the stage to make her victory speech in an all-white pants suit symbolic of the Women’s Suffrage Movement, women of all backgrounds, and especially women of color across the country could feel a shift in the trajectory of ambitious women courageous enough to make a change.

“I’ll tell you what, I said you go, girl!” Jones said. “I was sitting at my daughter’s house. When she got up to speak, I looked at my daughter and said it has paid off.”

Jones had the same thought of herself when she made history in Ferguson as the city’s first Black female mayor.

She is the city’s first new mayor in a decade after defeating city council colleague Heather Robinette in a June 2 election to win the three-year term.

“When CNN and Al Sharpton called me, they were rewarding me for the work that I put in,” Jones said.

Her face could be seen on local and national news outlets for days following her victory.

“I knew it came along with the position, and I saw other people realized and understood that I did not just walk into this position,” Jones said. “It was not given to me. I got the recognition because of the work that I did.”

The 66-year-old who grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana, was alive to recall “Whites Only” signs and the fight for equality during the Civil Rights Movement.

Jones, however, said she always knew these days would come.

During past interviews, she referenced the idea that despite the tremendous progress made, Black women must work harder to prove they’re deserving and capable of serving in leadership roles.

“It’s an everyday occurrence,” Jones said. “When I go to a meeting, my goal is not to be looked at as does she really know? Yes, I know just as much as you do.”

Jones said she leaves emotions at the door when she goes into meetings.

“We [women] know how to handle ourselves in tough situations,” Jones said.

Jones believes the same to be true for Harris.

“They underestimated her ability to connect with people,” Jones said. “She’s going to redesign the role of vice president just like Michelle Obama resigned the role of First Lady.”

Jones said she’s excited about the message this sends to young Black women.

“I was at the polling places talking to people,” Jones said. “I was excited that all of these African American people had their daughters and sons voting.”

“That’s powerful…young women seeing Black women who have stood the test of time,” Jones said.

The victories of Jones and Harris are inspiring to women of all backgrounds who are interested in entering the realm of politics and leadership in general.

“They are thinking a new thought,” Jones said. “Once they thought they couldn’t, but now they see it’s possible and they are thinking I can do this too.”

She offered wise words of encouragement to the young women who are now able to follow in the footsteps of female innovators.

“I believe fear is just false evidence appearing real, so we defeat ourselves with what we tell ourselves,” Jones said. “If there is not an enemy on the inside, there can be no enemy on the outside. What do you say to yourself?”

Jones said it’s important to turn around and uplift those behind you.

“It takes time and effort to cultivate your self-worth and your self-esteem,” Jones said.

For those women who have gained confidence in pursuing futures in politics, Jones advised finding a mentor.

In the meantime, she is enjoying the pivotal wave of women on the move.

“I’m anxiously watching,” Jones said. “Give me something else to run with. It’s been phenomenal!”